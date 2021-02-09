NJ woman gets 5 years in bank fraud-stolen information case

NEWARK — A New Jersey woman authorities say used stolen personal information to run a multimillion-dollar bank fraud scheme has been sentenced to prison.

A federal judge in Newark sentenced Alexis Taylor to 63 months on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old Hackensack resident previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy.

The U.S. attorney’s office alleged that Taylor bought personal information obtained from the dark web, such as bank account information and answers to security questions.

Authorities alleged that Taylor and others used information used to make in-person withdrawals and telephone wire transfers to steal more than $2 million.

A hearing on restitution is scheduled for May.