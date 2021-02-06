NJ woman charged in stabbing death of 4-year-old son: officials

Elina Gutti is accused of killing her 4-year-old son, Aiden Singhania, in their South Bound Brook, New Jersey, home, prosecutors said on Feb. 6, 2021.

SOUTH BOUND BROOK, N.J. — Authorities charged a New Jersey woman with killing her 4-year-old son early Saturday morning, according to prosecutors.

Police were sent to the South Bound Brook home of Elina Gutti, 38, around 2:30 a.m. after she called 911 and reported injuries to her wrist, officials said.

While helping Gutti, who needed minor medical treatment, officers discovered her son Aiden Singhania in his bedroom with severe lacerations, according to prosecutors. They tried to save the boy, but he was pronounced dead at 3:17 a.m., officials said.

Gutti was taken to a hospital for medical evaluation by South Bound Brook Police. She was charged with first-degree murder, third-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose and fourth-degree unlawful possession of a knife, prosecutors said.

The medical examiner will determine Aiden’s cause and manner of death.

Investigators and the prosecutor's office request anyone with information relating to the homicide to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the South Bound Brook Police Department at (732) 356-0087.


