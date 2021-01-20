NJ woman charged in Capitol riot was interviewed by feds before: court documents

Rasha Abual-Ragheb is accused of taking part in the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, federal authorities said.

NEW JERSEY — A New Jersey woman is facing charges in connection with the insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6, according to court documents.

Rasha Abual-Ragheb, who goes by Rasha Abu, documented her trip to Washington, D.C. and her role in the Capitol riot on Facebook, investigators said. In one post on Jan. 6, she allegedly wrote, “Just left [D.C.] … I got tear gas, paper spray!!! But I was part of the history. We the people won’t take it anymore.”

A witness also told the FBI they encountered a woman purported to be Abual-Ragheb on a sidewalk in D.C. after the riot the night of Jan. 6.

Abual-Ragheb allegedly told the witness she entered the U.S. Capitol building during the riot and showed a photo of herself inside. The witness said Abual-Ragheb also talked about seeing a woman get shot at the Capitol, according to court documents.

Abual-Ragheb is affiliated with the New Jersey chapter of American Patriot 3%, a far-right militia group, and has participated in chats within the organization’s Facebook group, according to investigators. Federal authorities interviewed her in November in connection with a Facebook chat in which Abual-Ragheb allegedly said a civil war was coming and others needed to be ready to show support, court documents show.

Now, Abual-Ragheb faces charges related to unlawful entry and violent behavior in the Capitol. Abual-Ragheb was arrested by federal authorities in New Jersey on Tuesday, although officials did not specify where in the state.

It’s the latest in a string of arrests related to the siege at the Capitol, which temporarily disrupted Congress’ certification of Electoral College votes in favor of President Joe Biden’s victory over former President Donald Trump.

Trump’s supporters, angry over what they falsely believe to be a fraudulent election, stormed the Capitol building.

Biden was inaugurated as the 46th president of the United States Wednesday.

