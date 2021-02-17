NJ winter storm could delay vaccine shipments

TRENTON, N.J.— Winter storms hitting the country and one expected to dump snow and sleet on New Jersey could delay COVID-19 vaccine shipments, according to Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli.

Snow returns Thursday: What you should know

She spoke Wednesday during a news conference in Trenton, saying vaccination sites across the state are using vaccine inventory they already have to make sure appointments are kept.

NYC running low on COVID vaccine after winter storms cause shipping delays

All sites must plan to reschedule vaccinations if they don’t have enough of the vaccine, as well as come up with a contingency plan, Persichilli said.