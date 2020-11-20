NJ voting session canceled amid cannabis bill disagreements

TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin says a voting session for Monday in New Jersey’s Assembly that was to include a measure setting up the new recreational marijuana market has been canceled.

Coughlin, a Democrat, said it was clear the legislation wouldn’t get final approval because of differences between his house’s bill and one in the Democrat-led Senate.

The Senate had also planned a Monday session but it was canceled late on Thursday, with lawmakers citing the Thanksgiving holiday coming up.

Lawmakers had aimed to fast-track the legislation after voters overwhelmingly approved legalizing recreational marijuana.

But a deal on legislation has eluded legislative leaders and Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy.

