NJ virtual Santa brings holiday magic into homes amid pandemic

WALDWICK, N.J. — For Kevin Morrow, it’s been an annual tradition since 1980.

Putting on a white beard, that perennial red suit and spreading holiday cheer all over town as Santa Claus.

“It truly is an amazing feeling inside when you go to somebody’s house and you see a little kid light up- their eyes just light up,” Morrow told PIX11 News.

He first took on the role of Santa for his own children and his love for the season grew. Morrow was soon making house calls in his native Waldwick and eventually across Bergen County.

Then this year, which would’ve marked 40 years of Jolly Ol’ Saint Nick, was derailed by COVID19.

“I was totally depressed, totally,” he said.

His daughter, Melissa Morrow, refused to raise the white flag, taking the lead to keep the spirit of Santa alive in 2020. She launched the Facebook group “Dear Santa” which connected families to the beloved Kris Kringle — virtually.

Each child would receive a unique one-on-one experience with Santa that COVID tried to deny.

“It became the most dismal year in the world to the most exciting Santa Claus year I’ve ever had,” Morrow said.

The reception on Facebook was astonishing, according to Melissa.

“To see those comments afterwards like ‘I can’t believe what you did for my kid you know, they were still talking about it after weeks,’ it was heartwarming,” she said.

One of those parents was Henrieta Riccobono, whose son Ben recently had a choking incident which led him to stop eating solids.

That fear was no more, after he spoke to Santa.

“The next morning he took the first step,” Riccobono said, explaining how Ben eventually came around and ate a bagel. “For me as a mom I felt helpless and this was a huge relief and I felt like my son is back.”

Morrow wrapped up the season having connected to 170 families, a personal record for Saint Nick from Waldwick.

What first appeared as a roadblock now setting the scene for even bigger Christmas in 2021.

“Next year, if I start in November and work eight hours a day I could reach thousands of people and make magic come into their houses,” he said. “It’s exciting to think about.”