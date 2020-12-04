NJ utility buys 25% of wind farm off Atlantic City

New Jersey

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Atlantic City windmills

This Oct. 1, 2020 photo shows windmills at a utility plant in Atlantic City N.J. On Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, New Jersey committed itself to building a transmission system capable of handling enough offshore wind energy to power 3.2 million homes. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — New Jersey’s largest utility has bought a 25% stake in an offshore wind farm to be built off the coast of Atlantic City in a move to bring local knowledge to a groundbreaking energy project that would power half a million homes.

Newark-based Public Service Enterprise Group agreed Friday to buy 25% of the 1,100 megawatt Ocean Wind project from Orsted North America.

The purchase price was not announced. Orsted would not reveal it, and PSEG did not immediately respond to a request for details.

New Jersey Sierra Club leader Jeff Tittel says the deal could spur additional projects in the region.

