NJ Turnpike crash involving 2 NJ Transit buses causes traffic delays

Two NJ Transit buses collided on a New Jersey Turnpike ramp on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

SECAUCUS, N.J. — Two NJ Transit buses collided on a busy thoroughfare to the Lincoln Tunnel Monday morning, injuring several people and causing traffic delays, according to officials and sources.

AIR11 was over the crash on the northbound New Jersey Turnpike eastern viaduct ramp that directly connects to I-495 heading toward the Lincoln Tunnel around 8 a.m.

A spokesperson for NJ Transit said Bus 139, originating from Lakewood, rear ended Bus 1113, originating from Dunellon, around 7:30 a.m.

At least 10 people suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to area hospitals, sources told PIX11.

One of the buses was moved off to the side but the other was still blocking part of the road, as of 8:10 a.m.

Motorists should expect traffic delays in the area.