NJ trooper shot during home invasion probe honored

New Jersey

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Richard Hershey

WEST TRENTON, N.J. — State police say a trooper shot while investigating a reported home invasion robbery at a mobile home park last spring has been named New Jersey’s state trooper of the year for 2020.

Colonel Patrick Callahan said State Police Detective Richard Hershey was honored for what officials called his “fearless and courageous actions” during the investigation in which he sustained a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

Hershey was investigating an assault and theft of a cellphone in Pittsgrove in April when a group confronted him and fired at him, hitting him in the abdomen.

