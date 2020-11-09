NJ Transit train strikes car in Hackensack; 1 injured, officials say

New Jersey

by:

Posted: / Updated:
hackensack train hits car

A train struck a vehicle on the tracks in Hackensack on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, officials said.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

HACKENSACK, N.J. — An NJ Transit train struck a vehicle in Hackensack Monday morning, injuring the driver, officials said.

Pascack Valley Line Train 1616, which departed Spring Valley at 7:37 a.m. and was headed to Hoboken, struck the vehicle at Essex Street around 8:20 a.m., according to NJ Transit.

About 30 people were on the train, but no injuries were reported, officials said.

The driver of the vehicle was conscious and alert, according to NJ Transit, and was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

As a result of the crash, train service is suspended on the Pascack Valley Line in both directions, according to NJ Transit.

For more service updates, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

‘This baby deserves a chance’: Teen brings newborn to NJ restaurant, bystanders rush to help

Buckle up, or it'll cost you

NJ community donates blood to help young boy with cancer

Vaccine freebies: NY, NJ rolls out incentives to get more vaccinated

World's largest container ship hits East Coast as ports see surge

NJ loosens restrictions, offers vaccine freebies

More New Jersey

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss