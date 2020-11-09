NJ Transit train strikes car in Hackensack; 1 injured, officials say

A train struck a vehicle on the tracks in Hackensack on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, officials said.

HACKENSACK, N.J. — An NJ Transit train struck a vehicle in Hackensack Monday morning, injuring the driver, officials said.

Pascack Valley Line Train 1616, which departed Spring Valley at 7:37 a.m. and was headed to Hoboken, struck the vehicle at Essex Street around 8:20 a.m., according to NJ Transit.

About 30 people were on the train, but no injuries were reported, officials said.

The driver of the vehicle was conscious and alert, according to NJ Transit, and was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

As a result of the crash, train service is suspended on the Pascack Valley Line in both directions, according to NJ Transit.

