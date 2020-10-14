NJ Transit reports delays up to 30 minutes on several train lines

A New Jersey Transit rail car is seen at Penn Station during the morning commute on September 30, 2016 in New York.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW JERSEY — Service on several NJ Transit train lines were subject to delays of up to 30 minutes Wednesday morning.

The Northeast Corridor, North Jersey Coast and Raritan Valley lines were impacted in both directions due to earlier Amtrak signal problems, according to NJ Transit.

Earlier Wednesday, delays were as long as 60 minutes.

NJ Transit buses and private carrier buses were crosshonoring rail tickets.

For real-time updates on delays and service changes, click here.

