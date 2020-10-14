NJ Transit reports delays up to 30 minutes on several train lines

New Jersey

by:

Posted: / Updated:
NJ Transit

A New Jersey Transit rail car is seen at Penn Station during the morning commute on September 30, 2016 in New York.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW JERSEY — Service on several NJ Transit train lines were subject to delays of up to 30 minutes Wednesday morning.

The Northeast Corridor, North Jersey Coast and Raritan Valley lines were impacted in both directions due to earlier Amtrak signal problems, according to NJ Transit.

Earlier Wednesday, delays were as long as 60 minutes.

NJ Transit buses and private carrier buses were crosshonoring rail tickets.

For real-time updates on delays and service changes, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

ACLU NJ talks video of cops arresting teen, taking his bike in Perth Amboy

Hoboken city councilmember under fire for renting out condo on Airbnb during pandemic.

In reversal, Jersey City to reopen public schools for in-person learning beginning April 29

Jersey City mayor responds to school board reversing course, reopening for in-person learning

Jersey City mayor talks 'failure' in leadership after in-person learning canceled

Perth Amboy police take bike, cuff Black youth, sparking anger

More New Jersey

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss