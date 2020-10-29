NJ Transit Hudson-Bergen Light Rail train derails after being struck by car in Jersey City

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Service on NJ Transit’s Hudson-Bergen Light Rail line was partially suspended early Thursday after a train derailed when it was struck by a motor vehicle in Jersey City.

The Hudson-Bergen Light Rail said on Twitter just before 2 a.m. that service was suspended between the Garfield and West Side Avenue stations due to a “nearby motor vehicle accident.”

NJ Transit said a Hudson-Bergen Light Rail train was traveling westbound, from the West Side Avenue station to the Liberty State Park station, when it was struck by a motor vehicle at the Martin Luther King Drive station.

The collision caused the train to derail, and the first two sections of the train went onto the station’s platform, causing significant damage, NJ Transit said.

No customers were aboard the train and the train’s operator refused medical attention at the scene, according to the transit agency.

NJ Transit said the driver of the car was hurt and taken to a local hospital. The extent of the driver’s injuries was not immediately known.

Hudson-Bergen Light Rail service will remain suspended throughout the morning, an official said.

Subtitute busing will be available at the West Side Avenue, Martin Luther King Drive and Garfield Avenue stations, both to and from the Liberty State Park Station.

NJ Transit Police are investigating the incident.

Keep an eye on the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail Twitter account for the latest updates.