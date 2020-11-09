NJ Transit Hudson-Bergen Light Rail service disruptions after motor vehicle on tracks

A New Jersey Transit rail car is seen at Penn Station during the morning commute on September 30, 2016 in New York.

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Service on NJ Transit’s Hudson-Bergen Light Rail line was partially suspended early Monday due to a vehicle on the tracks in Jersey City.

The Hudson-Bergen Light Rail first reported a motor vehicle on the tracks on Twitter just before 8 p.m. Sunday night.

Around 11:15 p.m., the light-rail line’s Twitter account said service was suspended between the Jersey Avenue and Garfield Avenue stations, also between the Jersey Avenue and Richard Street stations, due to the ongoing issue.

The rail line gave an update on Twitter just before 6 a.m. Monday, saying that service was subjectto up to 30-minute delays for the morning commute.

Substitute bus service was operating between Danforth Avenue and Jerey Avenue stations, as well as between Garfield Avenue and Jersey Avenue stations.

There were no further details were released on the incident.

Keep an eye on the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail Twitter account for the latest updates.