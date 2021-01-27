NJ Transit due $300 million in Sandy damage coverage

A New Jersey Transit rail car is seen at Penn Station during the morning commute on September 30, 2016 in New York.

TRENTON, N.J. — A court has ruled New Jersey Transit has the right to an additional $300 million in insurance coverage based on damage it sustained during Superstorm Sandy.

New Jersey’s Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld a lower court ruling that rejected the claims of several insurers that the NJ Transit was only entitled to $100 million.

The insurers had argued that the lower amount covered flood damage as well as damage from a named windstorm such as Sandy.

The court held Wednesday that the two provisions should be considered separately.

NJ Transit suffered catastrophic damage to its trains and infrastructure during the October 2012 storm.