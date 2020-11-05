NJ town suspends in-person learning after kids who attended Halloween parties test COVID positive

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

WAYNE, N.J. — A town in Northern New Jersey has seen COVID-19 positives rise from parties over the past Halloween holiday weekend.

The town of Wayne is suspending all sports and activities and continuing with virtual classes through Nov. 13 after kids who attended Halloween parties were positive for the coronavirus.

“While we have made every effort to maintain our in-person educational programs and extracurricular activities during these past few months, we are confronted with a challenge that makes this additional week of virtual instruction necessary,” said Superintendent of Schools Mark Toback in a letter to parents. “This is a difficult time for all and we understand that everyone is seeking a normal routine including events outside of school.”

Toback notes that there were three high school Halloween parties attended by individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19. He notes that the town is at a point where contract tracing is “beyond our capacity” due to how many students are alleged to be involved. The department of education isn’t aware of everyone who was in attendance, including students who do not attend Wayne schools.

Wayne Township will continue with the SAT testing scheduled for this weekend, given that opportunities to take the SAT are extremely limited.

Plans are for the town to return to in-person learning Nov. 16.