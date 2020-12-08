NJ to spend $190 million on Newark Penn Station renovations, upgrades

Train schedule is seen as commuters walk at Newark Penn Station, Friday, March 11, 2016, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

NEWARK, N.J.— New Jersey has committed about $190 million for renovations and upgrades at the history Newark Penn Station.

Work is expected to begin immediately with $30 million in renovations and restorations, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Tuesday.

Additional upgrades on the station will be scheduled over the next five years totaling $160 million.

Upgrades are funded by the state.

“Penn Station is a vital hub not just for those heading to New York City each day, but it is also a gateway to Newark and the resurgence that has taken place here over the past two decades,” said Gov. Murphy.

“We are thrilled to announce these renovations, which, when completed, will help restore this historic station to its former glory.”

The first phase will focus on restoring the classic benches in the waiting room, installing brighter lighting, updating bathrooms, fresh paint and tiling, improved HVAC and air-handling and a deep clean of the limestone exterior.

New lighting and improved drainage will also be done in bus lanes as well as improved direction and way-finding signage.

“Newark is the largest city in the state and Penn Station is a major gateway for commerce, employment, and economic development. It is good news that this administration understands the importance of this and are committed to ensuring that this critical piece of infrastructure has significant investment,” said Newark Mayor Ras Baraka. “

More longer-term renovations are expected to focus on improving the station’s openness and overall commuter and visitor experience.

Added dining and shopping in the concourse will be done to further make Newark Penn Station more of a destination.

Newark Penn Station opened in 1935 and is one of the busiest rail stations in North America and one of the busiest stations in the region.

The station is served by NJ TRANSIT commuter trains, the Newark Light Rail, the PATH, and Amtrak’s Northeast Corridor services. The station also serves as Newark’s main bus terminal.