NJ to adopt mail-in voting for November election, Gov. Murphy announces

FILE – In this July 7, 2020, file photo a woman wearing gloves drops off a mail-in ballot at a drop box in Hackensack, N.J. The November election is coming with a big price tag as America faces the coronavirus pandemic. The demand for mail-in ballots is surging, election workers are in need of training and polling booths might have to be outfitted with protective shields. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

NEW JERSEY — New Jersey will primarily use mail-in ballots for the November election, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Friday.

The governor first made the announcement during an interview with CNN Friday morning.

Registered NJ voters will receive a mail-in ballot and they can choose to use it or go and vote in-person. There will be no sample ballots, Murphy clarified. Everyone will receive their official ballot.

“It doesn’t matter what party you’re in. Everyone gets a ballot, he said.”

Each municipality will open at least one in-person polling site on Election Day, and all public schools will close to in-person instruction that day, according to the governor.

Online voter registration system will also be available beginning Sept. 4 to allow new voters to register.

Those returning ballots by mail must have them postmarked by Nov. 3. Ballots must be received no later than 8 p.m. Nov. 10, Murphy said.

However, ballots without postmarks received by 8 p.m. Nov. 5 will be valid.

With the announcement, New Jersey joins eight states — California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Vermont, and Washington State, as well as Washington, DC — in having universal mail-in voting.

New Jersey voters who spoke with PIX11 News approved of the move, particularly during the pandemic.

“For me and everybody,” said Freddie Gomez, a Union City resident, “I think it’s better by the mail.”

Another Union City voter, Ivan Barrientos, concurred. “I think it’s great,” he said, adding that he didn’t necessarily know where his polling place is, and that many of his neighbors didn’t either. Barrientos said that with ballots coming straight to their homes, “You’ll see a bigger turnout.”

That’s in spite of repeated — and unfounded — claims by President Donald Trump that mail-in voting promotes voter fraud.

Peter Woolley, political science professor and provost at Fairleigh-Dickinson University, said that concerns about fraud are always valid. However, he said, there’s no evidence whatsoever that mail-in voting, which has happened for multiple election cycles in a variety of states with a variety of political leanings, has any more shortcomings than any other type of voting.

“There are always going to be irregularities,” Woolley said, in a Zoom interview. “The question is how do you get the most people to participate, with integrity, and I think the answer right now is, by mail.”

One New Jersey voter, Leanne Espinosa, put it another way.

“I think the president is the problem, and the president is fraud,” Espinosa told PIX11 News. “We’ve had mail-in ballots every election for I don’t know how many years.”

Murphy described how the state’s use of mail-in ballots during the July primaries was “overwhelmingly a success.”

Lessons have been learned, he added. There will be more presence of secure drop boxes and the state will make sure physical in-voting capacity will be enforced, according to Murphy.

The hybrid model was set up to help protect residents against the spread of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Garden State has already used vote-by-mail in a few elections this year, but this election will be a bigger challenge as President Donald Trump tries to block funding for the U.S. Postal Service.

For more information on mail-in voting in New Jersey, click here.