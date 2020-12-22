NJ to invest $250 million in wind turbine manufacturing

PAULSBORO, N.J. — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced that the state will invest $250 million in a manufacturing facility for wind turbines.

The facility, which will be located in Gloucester County in South Jersey, becomes the largest industrial offshore wind investment in the United States to date, according to the state. Construction on the facility will break ground in January and production is slated to start in 2023.

“Developing New Jersey’s offshore wind capabilities has been a key priority of my Administration since taking office in 2018,” said Murphy. “Offshore wind is a once-in-a-generation opportunity that allows us to protect our environment while significantly expanding and securing the state’s economy for the immediate and long term. This is the largest industrial offshore wind investment in the United States to date and will create hundreds of high-paying jobs at a time when New Jersey’s economy has been ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Murphy believes the state will create 500 high-paying jobs once the facility is in production. In June 2020, the state and the governor announced plans to develop the New Jersey Wind Port in Lower Alloways Creek, a first-in-the-nation infrastructure investment that will provide a location for essential staging, assembly, and manufacturing activities related to offshore wind projects on the East Coast. The state aspires to become the country’s leader in offshore wind and clean energy procurement.