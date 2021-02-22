NJ to establish legal marijuana market after governor signs bills

TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed into law legislation to set up a recreational marijuana marketplace, decriminalize cannabis and loosen penalties for underage possession of the drug and alcohol.

The move on Monday comes more than three months after voters overwhelmingly approved a ballot question to legalize adult use of the drug.

The Democrat-led Assembly and Senate passed the last-minute measure Monday to ease penalties on underage possession of both alcohol and marijuana as a way to secure Murphy’s signature on two bills already on his desk that set up the new marketplace and decriminalize marijuana for those 21 and older.

Murphy said he expects the marketplace to take about 6 to 9 months to get up and running.

“It’s going to take some number of months,” he said.

