NJ theater camp turns into a movie camp to meet COVID-19 guidelines

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ — The show must go for a group of theater-loving New Jersey kids.

At Willie Wilson’s Theatre Arts Camp, they are making movies while wearing face shields instead of working toward a live theatrical performance, which is still banned in many places during the ongoing pandemic.

When so many other camps canceled for the summer of 2020, Willie Wilson’s Theatre Arts Group was able to reinvent itself as a movie camp. The finished product will be screened at a drive-in theater.

“This was my 20th anniversary I didn’t want to say no to doing it, Willie Wilson, the camp’s founder and director said. “So my wife, who’s had a career in health care all along, was behind it 100 percent and she has been the health care designee.”

Lynn Wilson said they’re following 282 pages of health guidelines.

“We are members of the American Camp Association who hired a consultant and we had Department of Health, the EPA, the CDC and OSHA requirements,” she said.

Before cilmmaker Andrew Schwarz can begin filming each day, the 28 campers, ranging in age from 8 to 15, have their temperatures taken and their hands sanitized.

“It’s definitely very different, as long as everyone complies and follows the rules,” Abby Lange, who plays the lead in Legally Blonde, told PIX11 News. “ It’s easy to stay safe.”

Jack Nuciforo, 15, appreciated the camp’s pivot.

“I’m used to live theater, but being in a movie gives us a little extra edge,” Nuciforo said. “If we want to go into theater, other people haven’t done it before.”

For 11-year-old Derrick Weiner, who’s playing Eric in the Little Mermaid, it’s been challenging but well worth the effort.

“It’s really different without a face shield,” Derrick Weiner, who plays Eric, told PIX11 News. “It can get hot in there, but it’s really fun.”

Both of the Willie Wilson’s Theatre Arts Camp films will be shown in a socially distant way at the Demarest Farms Drive In on Sept. 16 for Little Mermaid and Oct. 14 for Legally Blonde.

