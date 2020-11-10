NJ sues 3 firms over ‘forever chemicals’ in drinking water

New Jersey

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Drinking water
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

New Jersey has upped its efforts to force chemical companies to pay for decades of contamination of waterways by so-called “forever chemicals” used to stain-proof clothing and produce non-stick cookware that have become ubiquitous in everyday life.

The state sued three companies on Tuesday, alleging they have failed to clean up, and in some instances continue to release, chemicals that have polluted public drinking water at opposite ends of the state in Edgewater and West Deptford.

The substances are sometimes called “forever chemicals” because they do not break down, and accumulate in the air, water, soil and even fish.

They can harm fetuses and newborns, and have been associated with cancer.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

‘This baby deserves a chance’: Teen brings newborn to NJ restaurant, bystanders rush to help

Buckle up, or it'll cost you

NJ community donates blood to help young boy with cancer

Vaccine freebies: NY, NJ rolls out incentives to get more vaccinated

World's largest container ship hits East Coast as ports see surge

NJ loosens restrictions, offers vaccine freebies

More New Jersey

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss