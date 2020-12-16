Winter storm hits NJ: Gov. Murphy urges residents to stay home ahead of snowstorm

NEW JERSEY — New Jersey is seeing its most powerful snowstorm of the last few years as a nor’easter moves into the tri-state region Wednesday afternoon.

On the high end, the Garden State is preparing for upwards of 18 inches of snow to continue to fall in the area overnight into Thursday, along with strong winds, sleet and freezing rain. A winter storm warning issued for much of the tri-state region goes into effect at 2 p.m. and will last though early Thursday afternoon.

Heavy snowfall underway in NJ

Gov. Phil Murphy held a new conference on storm preparations. Watch the briefing below or click here.

“Stay safe, stay home, if you can possibly do that,” Murphy said. “This is a major, major snowstorm.”

Murphy declared a state of emergency in the state Wednesday afternoon as the nor’easter neared.

He said he expected the biggest challenges for the state to be a complicated rush hour, heavy snow in the northern part of the state, high winds all over the state and coastal flooding Thursday.

“Everybody’s going to get hit by this thing,” he said.

State offices closed at 1 p.m. and a commercial vehicle restriction was in place along all interstate highways except the New Jersey Turnpike, Atlantic City Expressway and part of the Garden State Parkway.

“We’ve seen this one coming and we’ve given a lot of notice,” Murphy said.

The New Jersey Department of Transportation issued a winter weather congestion alert based on the impending storm and drivers are being urged to avoid unnecessary travel.

DOT Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti said folks should stay off the roads during the storm.

“We ask you to clear the roads so we can clear the roads,” she said. “Spreaders and plows need room to do their jobs.”

Anyone who must drive should stick to the speed limit. DOT has additional tow trucks at the ready, but Gutierrez-Scaccetti said they don’t want to use those resources to pull drivers out of ditches because they didn’t obey the speed limit.

Don’t be fooled if your commute into work on NJ Transit looked normal Wednesday morning. Service changes are in effect as of Wednesday night.

See tri-state area transit changes here

The nor’easter could also bring some major power outages to the region as coastal areas could see wind gusts reaching 45 to 60 mph.

Board of Utilities Director James Giuliano said all four utilities in the state have been preparing for several days but added that they do expect power outages during the storm, especially in the northern counties. Gov. Murphy advised residents to stay away from downed lines and not to assume a neighbor has called in an outage.

Plow trucks with salt and heavy equipment are being rolled out across the state, ready to battle the foot or more of snow that’s expected to blanket the area.