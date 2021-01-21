NJ Statehouse rehab deadline now 2023, Murphy admin says

FILE – In this May 24, 2018, file photo, windows are seen boarded up during the renovation of the New Jersey Statehouse, in Trenton, N.J. The $300 million refurbishment that began soon after it was announced by former Gov. Chris Christie in late 2016 was supposed to take four years. In 2018, the completion date was expected to be 2022, and now Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration says it’ll be January 2023 before the renovation is done. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

TRENTON, N.J. — Like a desert mirage, New Jersey’s Statehouse renovation’s completion date moves farther away the closer the calendar moves toward it.

The $300 million renovation announced by former Gov. Chris Christie in late 2016 and begun soon after was supposed to take four years.

In 2018, the completion date was expected to be 2022, and now Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration says it’ll be January 2023 before the renovation is done.

The Murphy administration penciled in 36 months for the completion of general contracting phase, which started in December 2019, and that work is on track, according to Treasury spokeswoman Jennifer Sciortino.