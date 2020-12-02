NJ state police recruit dies, lost consciousness in training

New Jersey

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Police

A file image of a police officer and a part of a police vehicle

TRENTON, N.J. — A New Jersey State Police recruit who lost consciousness during a training exercise has died, the agency announced Wednesday.

In a statement, the department said Lucas Homeijer, 27, of Boonton, died Tuesday. He had been hospitalized in critical condition since the incident at the state police academy in Sea Girt.

The member of the 161st academy class “was engaged in an active countermeasures/boxing bout with a fellow classmate” on Nov. 25 when Homeijer lost consciousness, state police said.

“Academy staff immediately stopped the exercise, rendered first aid, and contacted emergency medical services to respond,” the state police said.

The recruit was transported to a hospital.

State Police Superintendent Col. Pat Callahan said Wednesday at an unrelated news conference that Homeijer came from a line of troopers, including his dad and uncle. He was a also an Eagle Scout.

“Lucas just had a life of service,” Callahan said.

He added that the incident is being investigated.

Officials said they were not releasing any additional information “at this time.”

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

Dr. Shereef Elnahal explains new CDC guidelines

NJ teachers, staff eligible for COVID-19 vaccine earlier than expected

Fighting hunger with peanut butter and jelly in NJ

Gov. Murphy signs bill requiring NJ schools to teach diversity, inclusion

Thursday marks one year since first COVID-19 case in NJ

More New Jersey

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

How much money will you get from the new stimulus deal?

'Superman & Lois' star Jordan Elsass on playing the son of a superhero on hit CW series

Actress Candice Patton reveals what to expect on this season of 'The Flash'

Celebrating National Meatball Day with an Italian-style recipe

Meet the 'Ghost Brothers' from 'Fright Club' series on discovery+

LIRR adds more service as new schedule causes social distancing concerns

Move past what's weighing you down on National Get Over It Day

New NYC Schools Chancellor Meisha Porter talks segregated schools, reopening and more

Dr. Shereef Elnahal explains new CDC guidelines