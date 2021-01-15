NJ state employees ordered to work from home on Inauguration Day

FILE – In this Jan. 20, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump delivers his inaugural address after being sworn in as the 45th president of the United States during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

NEW JERSEY — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said that state employees have been ordered to work remotely Wednesday, the day of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, because of the “level of tension in the country.”

The Democratic governor made the announcement Friday.

New Jersey State Police Superintendent Col. Pat Callahan said there is no specific threat to the statehouse in Trenton, but that officials want to be prepared in case something happens.

Federal and state officials are preparing for possible armed protests at statehouses across the country over the weekend and in the days after.