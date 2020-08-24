NJ state employee shot outside Trenton home dies of her injuries, Murphy says

Vernetta McCray, who worked in New Jersey’s Department of Children and Families, was shot on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, and later died, Gov. Phil Murphy said.

TRENTON, N.J. — A New Jersey state employee who was shot in front of her home in Trenton on Friday has died, Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday.

Vernetta McCray, who worked in New Jersey’s Department of Children and Families, died over the weekend, according to the governor. It was immediately clear if she died on Saturday or Sunday.

McCray was the victim of a “random act of gun violence,” Murphy said.

“She dedicated her career to helping our most-vulnerable children. Prayers to her family and friends. May she rest in peace,” the governor added.

The Trentonian reported that the shooting happened around 9 p.m. Friday and that as many as 23 shots were fired in rapid succession, injuring McCray as she stood on her porch.

PIX11’s Stephen Lepore contributed to this report.

