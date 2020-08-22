NJ state employee injured in Trenton shooting

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

TRENTON, N.J. — A New Jersey state employee was critically injured in a shooting in front of her Trenton home Saturday night, according to the state.

Vernetta McCray is an employee in New Jersey’s Department of Children and Families. Gov. Phil Murphy called this a “random act of gun violence.” She is currently in critical condition.

“Vernetta McCray has worked for the Department of Children and Families for over a decade, gaining the respect of her colleagues and serving countless children and families in Mercer County,” Gov. Murphy said in a statement. “This tragedy is yet another reminder of the toll that senseless gun violence takes on our communities. Our prayers are with Vernetta, her family, and her loved ones at this difficult time.”

The Trentonian reported that the shooting happened around 9 p.m. Friday and that as many as 23 shots were fired in rapid succession, injuring the woman who was standing on her porch when the gunfire erupted.