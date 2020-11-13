NJ sets U.S. sports bet record for 3rd month at $803M

In this Jan. 29, 2020 photo, a gambler makes a sports bet at Bally’s casino in Atlantic City, N.J. On Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, New Jersey gambling regulators released figures showing that the state’s red-hot sports betting market had set a new national record for the most money wagered on sports for the third month in a row, taking in over $803 million worth of bets. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — New Jersey’s red-hot sports betting market set the national record for the highest amount wagered on sports for the third month in a row in October with over $803 million plunked down by gamblers.

Figures released Friday show that the total broke the state’s previous monthly records of $667.9 million in August and $748.5 million in September.

The previous national monthly record for the total amount bet, or “handle,” was $614 million, set in Nevada in Nov. 2019.

Total gambling revenue at the casinos and tracks was up 15% in October to $338 million.

