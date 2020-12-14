NJ senators advance bill creating recreational marijuana market

New Jersey

by: Associated Press

Marijuana

TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey lawmakers advanced legislation to set up the recreational marijuana market.

The Democrat-led state Senate Judiciary Committee voted Monday to send the legislation to the floor later this week for a vote. The Democrat-led Assembly is also expected to advance the measure this week, sending it to Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy’s desk.

Murphy has said he and lawmakers have agreed on the measure, though he didn’t reveal details at the time.

The measure that advanced Monday promises to commit 70% of the 6.6.25% of the sales tax proceeds and all of the money raised from a new excise tax to communities disproportionately affected by arrests on marijuana charges.

