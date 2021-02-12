NJ school custodian arrested on child porn charges: officials

CLIFTON, N.J. — A Clifton man who worked as a public school custodian has been arrested and charged for distribution, maintenance and possession of child pornography, prosecutors in Passaic County said Friday.

Christopher M. Lucas, 30, a custodian in the North Caldwell Public School System was identified through an investigation by detectives from the county’s Department of Internet Crimes Against Children Unit.

Detectives recovered 133 images and videos of child sex abuse obtained on the internet by Lucas.

Lucas was charged Friday with four counts, including distribution of child pornography, maintaining child pornography in a file sharing program and two counts of child pornography. He could face prison terms of 10 years for each count and parole supervision for life if convicted. He’s currently detained at Passaic County Jail pending a hearing.

Lucas had been working in North Caldwell schools since last September. In a statement on the North Caldwell Board of Education’s website, Superintendent Dr. Linda Freda wrote that Lucas had been terminated, had “limited” contact with any students and said there was no evidence any students were involved.

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident to contact us on our tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Passaic County Sheriff’s Department at 973-389-5900. Media inquiries should be directed to Chief Assistant Prosecutor Gina Pfund at 973-837-7697 or gpfund@passaiccountynj.org Christopher M. Lucas