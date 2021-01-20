NJ residents react to Biden’s inauguration

NEWARK — With a message of hope and healing, Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States in the nation’s Capitol Wednesday.

About 250 miles north in Newark, schoolteacher Ketsia Leroy let out a sigh of relief.

“I am feeling great,” she told PIX11 News. “I was in class all day with my students but I’ve been following the news so it’s really a great thing.”

It was a sentiment shared by Ari Brion over in Jersey City, who described the last four years as dark and divisive.

“I think we were just looking for someone to get us back to normal but I kinda want more than that, I want actual change,” Brion said.

Whether it be social, economic or bridging the divide in the country — it’s that change people like Paterson resident Kwame Gilbert wants to see.

The attack on the Capitol is still fresh on his mind.

“Obviously you know what happened a few weeks ago that was unacceptable, so you know, I just want to see the country heal,” he said.

For Paterson mayor Andre Sayegh, it’s about getting a handle on COVID-19.

He says Biden is the man for the job.

“Biden understands that we have to defer to the experts especially with data and science and that’s gonna drive decision making,” Mayor Sayegh said. “Quite frankly we can’t afford to lose any more lives.”

And in Hoboken, while the consensus focused on unity, there was one universal expectation for the next four years that crosses party lines.

“Hopefully we will be able to travel and live our best life that’s it that’s my hope,” one resident told us.