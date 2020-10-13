NJ reports 993 new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations over 600

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

TRENTON, N.J. — The state of New Jersey continues to report daily coronavirus cases at a rate that hasn’t been seen since late May.

The Garden State reported 993 new cases Tuesday, according to Gov. Phil Murphy. That continues a trend in October showing some of the highest daily case totals in five months. The state also reported six new deaths from coronavirus.

New Jersey currently has 649 people hospitalized with the virus. The state has kept at over 600 people hospitalized for the past week. The virus tracking website COVID Act Now shows the state using 11% of its ICU headroom.

Numbers in Ocean County are slightly down from the over 200 cases a day the county was showing recently, with today’s reported numbers at 122 new cases. Bergen County, where the pandemic’s first wave hit hardest in New Jersey, saw 102 new cases, second most in the state. Seven other counties (Essex, Middlesex, Monmouth, Passaic, Union, Hudson and Camden) had between 60 and 90 new cases.

As of Tuesday, New Jersey has had a total of 215,085 cases and 14,394 confirmed deaths due to coronavirus.

On Tuesday, Gov. Murphy held a press conference promising over $100 million in aid to businesses suffering due to the pandemic.

Murphy says officials aren’t aware of any COVID-19 cases stemming from the campaign fundraiser that President Donald Trump held recently at his Bedminster golf club.

More than 200 donors and staff were at the Oct. 1 event. The Democratic governor said Tuesday state and county officials have been working to contact all attendees but have not heard of any cases that trace back to the event.

The White House said last week that the president did not have any contact with anyone that would be considered close, based on CDC guidelines.