NJ recycling plant to be demolished after large fire

PASSAIC, N.J. — A northern New Jersey recycling plant will be demolished following a large fire over the weekend that saw dozens of firefighters battling the flames amid wind and frigid cold that turned the water from their hoses into treacherous ice.

Two firefighters sustained minor injuries during the fire at the Atlantic Coast Fibers plant in Passaic, but all employees were accounted for.

The city’s fire chief and a code enforcement official made the call to demolish the building, NorthJersey.com reported.

Company owner Chris Riviello said he would try to relocate the 200 plant employees, many of whom live nearby, according to the mayor.

