NJ pot decriminalization brings sweeping enforcement changes

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey’s top law enforcement official has released guidelines for police in the wake of the state’s decriminalization of marijuana.

Under the guidelines released by state Attorney General Gurbir Grewal, police are no longer allowed to detain or arrest people for possessing or distributing small amounts of marijuana.

Officers also won’t be able to use the smell of marijuana as justification to conduct a search of a person or vehicle.

On Monday, Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation that sets up a recreational marijuana marketplace.

Last fall, voters overwhelmingly approved a ballot question to legalize adult use of the drug.

