NJ police officer arrested for sexting 18-year-old he arrested

NEPTUNE, N.J. — A New Jersey police officer has been charged and could be fired over sending “sexually aggressive texts” to an 18-year-old he had just arrested, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office.

Damien Broschart, 29, arrested the victim on drug charges and moving violations Thursday. After being released, Broschart took her back to her vehicle. Before he arrived at the vehicle, he deactivated his body camera and mobile video recorder and asked the victim for her number.

After releasing the victim, Broschart started sending her text messages that turned sexual in nature. The texts eventually became sexually explicit and he tried to meet up with the victim at her home after his shift ended. The victim refused and abruptly ended their communication, blocking Broschart’s number.

Broschart proceeded to call the victim three more times from the Neptune Police Department, leaving a message requesting she call back. He has been charged with cyber harassment and hindering apprehension of oneself following an investigation by the police and county prosecutors. Broschart, a 5-year veteran of the force, has been suspended without pay.

“Once the Neptune City Police Department learned of the allegations against Broschart, we acted immediately by launching an internal affairs investigation and contacting the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office. This type of behavior will not be tolerated, and has no place within the Neptune City Police Department, and the entire law enforcement community. Although Broschart’s actions were completely unacceptable, this incident does not reflect on the great work done on a daily basis by the remaining officers of the Neptune City Police Department,” said Neptune City Police Chief Matthew J. Quagliato.