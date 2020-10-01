NJ police arrest hypnotist on charges of sex assault, endangering the welfare of child

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW JERSEY — Police in New Jersey arrested a hypnotist on charges of sexual assault, endangering the welfare of child and practicing medicine without a license, officials said Thursday.

Major Mindset Hypnosis Counseling clients told police they visited Robert Bruckner, 55, for hypnotherapy services, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, said. While they were there, Bruckner allegedly subjected them to what was described as a prostate exam.

Officials said they do not know if Bruckner assaulted any clients while they were under hypnosis.

Anybody who may have information pertaining to this matter should contact The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit at 973-753-1130.

