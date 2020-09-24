NJ passes budget, hiking taxes on rich, OK’ing borrowing

by: Associated Press

TRENTON, N.J.— New Jersey lawmakers passed a $32.7 billion budget, hiking taxes on millionaires and businesses and authorizing borrowing of up to $4.5 billion to avoid painful cuts stemming from COVID-19′s impact.

The budget passed the Democrat-led Senate and Assembly Thursday and heads next to Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy, who’s expected to sign it after announcing recently an agreement with legislative leaders to raise taxes on the wealthy while also providing rebates of up to $500 to taxpayers.

The budget keeps state government running through June 30, running just nine months long because Murphy and legislators cut short the fiscal year because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

