NJ overhauling police use-of-force guidelines for the 1st time in decades

A Newark police officer uses his car megaphone to encourage social distancing at an intersection in Newark, N.J., Thursday, March 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEW JERSEY — New Jersey overhauled its use-of-force guidelines for police officers for the first time in two decades, Attorney General Gurbir Grewal announced Monday.

About 38,000 officers in the state will be prohibited from using any form of physical force against civilians, except as a last resort, Grewal said. The officers will also complete training on tactics for reducing use of force. Police departments will be required to review all uses of force.

“We are committed to making New Jersey a national leader in policing reform, and today’s actions deliver on that promise,” Grewal said. “We are building on the important work already underway in the state’s best police departments and establishing a new standard of excellence across the Garden State.”

Changes will go into effect on Dec. 31, 2021.

Grewal cited George Floyd’s death at the hands of police when he first announced there would be changes. There were dozens of protests in New Jersey after Floyd’s Minneapolis death.

Gov. Phil Murphy said the changes will minimize the gap in trust between police and state residents, “particularly for Black and Brown communities.”

“Through this comprehensive policy, we are again putting New Jersey at the forefront of the national movement for justice,” he said.

Amol Sinha, the executive director of ACLU-NJ, applauded the changes.

“The new guidelines limit some particularly dangerous methods of force like vehicular pursuits, require officers to treat force as the option of last resort, demand that officers intercede to prevent inappropriate uses of force by other officers, and, in incidents where officers use physical force, requires them to document it and enter it into a central state database,” Sinha said. “These are important steps forward.”