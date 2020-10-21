NJ officials dispel social media rumors that Dulce Maria Alavez was found dead

Dulce Maria Alavez, 5, (pictured) was last seen at a park in Bridgeton, New Jersey on Sept. 16, 2019. (Bridgeton Police Dept.)

BRIDGETON, NJ. — New Jersey officials dispelled false rumors circulating on social media that a missing New Jersey girl was found dead.

Dulce Maria Alavez, who was five when she disappeared, has been missing for more than a year. Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae on Tuesday slammed the false post on social media about the girl.

“Information like this is a distraction to the investigation and causes unnecessary grief to the family of missing child Dulce Maria Alavez,” Webb-McRae said. “Posting false information under the false impression that it is comes from a law enforcement agency to cause alarm or harm to a grieving family is reprehensible.”

Alavez was last seen Sept. 16, 2019 at Bridgeton City Park in Cumberland County. She disappeared while playing with her 3-year-old brother.

In September, the FBI told PIX11 their investigation remained active. Officials stressed that anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the girl’s disappearance can and should come forward.

Those with information that could assist in the investigation are still urged to contact the Bridgeton Police Department at 856-451-0033 or utilize the department’s anonymous TIP411 text line, subtext “Bridgeton.”

