NJ officially nixes title of freeholder, to be replaced with county commissioners

TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey officially went through with a plan to get rid of the title of “freeholder” within the state’s government, as Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation Friday making it official.

The title will be replaced with that of “county commissioner.” Boards of chosen freeholders will now be known as boards of county commissioners. All counties will have to update websites, letterheads, stationary and other information to show as such by January 1 of next year.

Freeholders are a unique part of the state’s political system. The term comes from the Garden State’s first constitution which was written in 1776 and declared a county representative must be worth “50 pounds proclamation money, clear estate in the same and have resided in the county in which they claim a vote for twelve months immediately preceding the election.”

The freeholder is a county-elected official who controls parks, jails, roads, social services and other public services. Each county in the state has between five and nine freeholders.

The state’s Democratic leaders believe that the term represented men who owned slaves, who were the only people who could hold public office when the state’s constitution was written.

Signs or other writings that would require the expenditure of county funds will not need to be updated or replaced until they are next updated or replace in what the state calls the “ordinary course of business.”

Gov. Murphy made the announcement in a statement Friday alongside several lawmakers, the Lieutenant Governor Sheila Oliver, the leaders of both branches of the state legislator, as well as Rutgers University’s first Black president, Dr. Jonathan Holloway.

“We have an obligation to ensure that governance in New Jersey is inclusive and representative of the tremendous diversity of our great state,” said Gov. Murphy. “Amid a national reckoning to reexamine vestiges rooted in structural racism, this action will eliminate the use of the term ‘Freeholder’ in county government— a title that is an outgrowth of a time when people of color and women were excluded from public office.”

Lieutenant Governor Oliver, herself the first Black person to hold that title and herself a former freeholder, said it was time for the change.

“Changing the title of ‘Freeholder’ is long overdue. People know the term is offensive and refers to a time when only white male landowners could hold public office,” said Lt. Governor Sheila Oliver, who serves as Commissioner of the Department of Community Affairs. “History is constantly evolving and our terminology needs to keep up with it to be more reflective of where we are as a society.”

Notably, the bill had some Republican support, including that of Assemblywoman BettyLou DeCroce

“This has always been about encouraging more residents to participate in their local government for me,” said Assemblywoman BettyLou DeCroce. “Most people don’t know what the term freeholder means. This change will increase public awareness and update county government into the 21st century.”

Republican State Sen. Joe Penacchio introduced the measure to replace freeholders with commissioners.

“As a former freeholder, I believe it is important that the public knows the substance of what a freeholder does rather than what the term freeholder is,” said Pennacchio. “Today’s action was nine years in the making from when I initially proposed the abolishment of the antiquated term. The title ‘county commissioner’ will lend itself to transparency.

New Jersey was the only state in the nation to use the term. For Dr. Holloway, it’s merely about adjusting to the times we live in.

“This is not about the people who serve as Freeholders, but rather the title,” said Holloway. “The title Freeholder has a legacy that grows out of denying people access and the right to have a voice. Our present day should simply not look like that.”