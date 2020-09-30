NJ officer fired at car; no injuries reported: Prosecutor

by: Associated Press

KEARNY, N.J. — Authorities say a New Jersey police officer fired his weapon at the driver of a car reported stolen, but no injuries were reported.

The Hudson County prosecutor’s office says a Kearny police officer shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday spotted a car that had been reported stolen and tried to stop the vehicle.

But prosecutors say the driver reversed and then drove toward the officer, and one officer discharged his weapon before the vehicle fled.

Police said the vehicle crashed into a tractor-trailer cab in Newark a short time later, but the driver wasn’t found.

Prosecutors and the state attorney general’s office are investigating.

