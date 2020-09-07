NJ officer dies hours after attempting to rescue suspect from river during chase

NJ Officer Sean Peek died hours after he jumped into the water in an attempt to rescue a suspect who went into a river during a chase.

BRIDGETON, N.J.— A New Jersey police officer died at his home Sunday, just hours after he jumped into a river in an attempt to rescue a suspect who went into the water during a chase, authorities said.

Sean Peek, 49, was found unresponsive at his home late Sunday morning.

The official cause of death is pending an autopsy.

Peek, a 15-year veteran of the Bridgeton Police Department, was among the officers dispatched to respond to a report of someone striking an ambulance leaving the facility with an unknown object around 1:30 a.m. early Sunday.

When officers arrived at the scene, Peek observed an individual running into a wooded area and saw the person either fall or jump into the Cohansey River, Bridgeton Police Chief Michael Gaimari said.

Peek then “entered the water in an attempt to pull the person from the running waters no matter the circumstances,” the chief said.

“The woman eventually made it across the river, but Officer Peek had difficulty making it back to shore as he was still donning all of his equipment and gear,” he added.

Officers assisted Peek out of the water and the woman, later identified as 29-year-old Sarah Jeanne Davis, was taken into custody.

She faces charges of burglarizing several city-owned structures, breaking windows and damaging equipment, causing more than $1,000 in damages.

Peek was treated and released from the hospital and relieved of his duty until he was cleared to return to work.