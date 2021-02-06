NJ Nabisco plant to close, leaving as many as 600 jobless

FAIR LAWN, N.J. — Officials say a Nabisco plant in New Jersey will close for good by summer’s end after 63 years of operation, leaving as many as 600 people without jobs.

The plant in Fair Lawn, New Jersey, produces baked goods under the Nabisco brand, including famous treats such as Oreo, Lorna Doone and Teddy Grahams, filling a portion of Route 208 with the smell of fresh-baked cookies.

Mondelez International, the North American division of Nabisco’s parent company, had said in November that closure of the plant was under consideration.

Mayor Kurt Peluso said local officials were told Thursday that the plant will shut in late August or early September.

A group of New Jersey Democrats, including Sen. Joseph Lagana, Assemblywoman Lisa Swain, and Assemblyman Chris Tully, were disappointed by the decision in a statement.

“We are saddened that, despite the efforts of local, state and federal leaders, employees, and the community at large, Mondelez International has announced they will close their iconic Fair Lawn plant after more than 60 years of operation. Generations of North Jersey residents fondly remember driving near the site and enjoying the smell of cookies being baked throughout the day that would be shipped and enjoyed across the nation. We stand with the residents of Fair Lawn and all of the employees of the plant, including the brothers and sisters of the Bakery, Confectionary, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers’ International Union, and remain committed to working with local officials in Fair Lawn to advocate for all hard working friends, families and neighbors affected by this devastating decision and will do all we can to help move our community forward during the challenging weeks and months ahead.”