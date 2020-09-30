NJ minimum wage to rise to $12/Hour for most employees on January 1

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

TRENTON, N.J. — The hourly minimum wage in New Jersey will go up by a dollar in 2021.

The wage will go up to $12 an hour for most employees beginning New Year’s Day.

Seasonal employees and employees of a “small employer” will see their minimum wage rise to $11.10, while farm workers who make an hourly or piece-rate wage will go up to $10.44 per hour. Both are up from $10.30 per hour.

These are a part of a law signed by state Gov. Phil Murphy in February of 2019 that would see the minimum wage go up to $15 by 2024.

“The Labor Department is tasked not only with providing benefits to people who are out of work, but also equipping our workforce with the tools and resources they need to earn sustainable wages,” said Labor Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo. “We applaud the Governor for recognizing that the minimum wage must also be a living wage, and for giving low-wage earners a fair chance at financial success.”

Once the minimum wage reaches $15 per hour, the state Constitution specifies that it continue to increase annually based on any increase in the Consumer Price Index.