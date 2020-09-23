NJ man’s sexual assault arrest brings more victims forward, prosecutors say

HAMILTON, N.J. — A New Jersey man accused of sexually assaulting two women has been ordered to remain in jail for the rest of his case after more accusers came forward with similar allegations, officials said Wednesday.

Eridson Rodriguez, 26, was initially arrested last week and charged first-degree aggravated sexual assault and third-degree aggravated criminal sexual contact in connection with two separate attacks, according to officials.

Prosecutors allege Rodriguez had sex with two women, ages 19 and 20, who were intoxicated and incapacitated during two parties at his home in Hamilton last year. The attacks happened just months apart, once in March 2019 and again in May 2019, according to the prosecutor’s office.

After Rodriguez’s arrest, prosecutors said four additional victims accused him of similar acts.

Additional charges of aggravated sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual contact have now been filed, officials said.

Investigators ask anyone with information about the case to call Det. Shari Johnson, of the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit, at 609-989-6758 or Hamilton Police Det. Daniel Inman at 609-581-4000.

