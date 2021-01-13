NJ man who witnessed deadly Capitol breach shooting charged in riot

FILE – In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol, in Washington. Federal prosecutors say a retired Air Force officer who was part of the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol was arrested Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Texas. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

TRENTON, N.J. — A New Jersey man who says he was standing next to a woman when she was fatally shot during the U.S. Capitol building riot is now charged in connection with last week’s breach.

Thomas Baranyi was arrested Tuesday night by the FBI and charged with disorderly or disruptive conduct.

He made his initial court appearance later that night via video conference, where bail was set at $100,000, but was later released on an unsecured bond.

The 28-year-old Baranyi was represented at the hearing by a federal public defender, but told the judge he has retained a private attorney, whose name was not disclosed.

A telephone number listed for Baranyi wasn’t accepting voicemail messages Wednesday.

