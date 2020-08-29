NJ man wanted for homicide found in Manhattan: officials

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

ELIZABETH, N.J. — A New Jersey man wanted in connection with the murder of a stranger and violently assaulting a relative was found in Manhattan Friday, according to Union County Prosecutors and the Elizabeth Police Department.

The first incident dates back to June 28 at around 2:35 a.m. Elizabeth police responded to a report of suspicious activity at East Broad Street and North Broad Street downtown. They found an adult woman who had sustained severe head injuries, according to authorities.

The woman, later identified as 37-year-old Newark resident Nohora C. Agudelo, was pronounced dead at the scene.A subsequent autopsy revealed that her manner of death was homicide with blunt-force trauma.

An investigation led to Oliver Tzarax-Lopex being identified and criminally charged in the case on August 5. Tzarax-Lopez’s whereabouts were unknown at the time.

A few days earlier, Elizabeth Police responded to an apartment on South Broad Street where they found an adult woman with a neck injury. The investigation revealed Tzarax-Lopez had propositioned this woman — who was his relative — for sex. When she refused, he choked her and physically attacked her before fleeing on foot.

Authorities finally located Tzarax-Lopez in the Murray Hill area of Manhattan at a diner on Thursday. He was arrested by members of the Union County Prosecutors’ Office alongside NYPD and U.S. Marshals. He is in custody in the city pending extradition back to New Jersey.

Tzarax-Lopez is charged with first-degree murder, two related second-degree weapons offenses, third-degree domestic violence-related aggravated assault, and third-degree strangulation.