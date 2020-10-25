NJ man gets 35-year sentence in fatal stabbing of 16-year-old ex-girlfriend

New Jersey

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
NJ man pleads guilty to manslaughter in 16-year-old ex-girlfriend’s slaying
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

LONG BRANCH, N.J.— A New Jersey man who fatally stabbed his 16-year-old ex-girlfriend has been sentenced to 35 years in state prison.

Bryan Cordero-Castro pleaded guilty last November to aggravated manslaughter in the death of Madison Wells.

Two months later, the 21-year-old Long Branch man filed a motion to withdraw his plea and maintained he was innocent, but the motion was unsuccessful.

Prosecutors said the victim had broken up with Cordero-Castro but agreed to talk to him outside a Long Branch home in September 2018.

Several minutes later, authorities said, Wells stumbled into the living room and collapsed with multiple stab wounds.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

NJ reopening: Bar seating, buffets and dance floors return Friday

Over 100 families reunited at Metlife Stadium

1 dead, several injured in large fire

Deadly fire kills 3 in Wayne

NJ ending limit on outdoor gathering, cap on indoor dining

NJ lifting most COVID restrictions May 19

More New Jersey

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss