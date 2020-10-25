NJ man gets 35-year sentence in fatal stabbing of 16-year-old ex-girlfriend

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

LONG BRANCH, N.J.— A New Jersey man who fatally stabbed his 16-year-old ex-girlfriend has been sentenced to 35 years in state prison.

Bryan Cordero-Castro pleaded guilty last November to aggravated manslaughter in the death of Madison Wells.

Two months later, the 21-year-old Long Branch man filed a motion to withdraw his plea and maintained he was innocent, but the motion was unsuccessful.

Prosecutors said the victim had broken up with Cordero-Castro but agreed to talk to him outside a Long Branch home in September 2018.

Several minutes later, authorities said, Wells stumbled into the living room and collapsed with multiple stab wounds.

