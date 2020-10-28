NJ man facing child pornography charges sent, received nude photos: officials

Angelo Decarlo was arrested on Oct. 27, 2020, and charged with possessing and distributing child pornography, endangering the welfare of a child and promoting obscenity to a minor, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

NEW MILFORD, N.J. — A New Jersey man is facing child pornography charges following an investigation by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office.

Angelo Decarlo, 55, of New Milford, was arrested Tuesday and charged with possessing and distributing child pornography, endangering the welfare of a child and promoting obscenity to a minor, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Decarlo is accused of viewing, downloading, possessing and sharing nude and/or sexually explicit digital files of children.

He also allegedly used online chat forums and apps to send and receive nude images as well as engage in sexually explicit conversations and video chats with underage girls, officials said.

Decarlo is reportedly the chairman of the planning board in New Milford as well as a volunteer firefighter.

New Milford Mayor Michael Putrino called the charges shocking.

“Our community is shocked, upset and saddened by this situation. The borough is awaiting the final results of the investigation by the Bergen County Prosecutors Office (BCPO) and we will act accordingly. My thoughts are with his family,” Putrino said in a statement to PIX11 Wednesday morning.

The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office asks any parent or guardian who determines that their child has communicated with the online screen names “MForFunNJ” or “eagle0680291nm” to contact the prosecutor’s tip line at 201-226-5532.

