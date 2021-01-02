NJ man, woman charged with assault on officer in New Years Eve drug bust: police

BRICK, N.J. — A New Jersey man has been charged with assault on a police officer who was uncovering a drug deal he was conducting on New Years Eve, police said.

The incident took place at 12:20 p.m. on Thursday at a Wawa in Brick Township. A 39-year-old man, Ryan Chapman, and a 57-year-old man, Edwardo Lopez, completed a drug deal and returned to their vehicles. Detectives then approached Chapman and Lopez’s vehicles to stop them.

When detectives approached Chapman’s blue Honda Civic they caught him attempting to inject drugs into his arm with a syringe. The detective identified himself to Chapman and the vehicle’s driver — 38-year-old Jill Farrelly — before the two sped away. The sideview mirror on the passenger’s side of the vehicle caught the detective’s clothing and dragged him for over 10 feet before he was flung off.

The detective suffered minor injuries but was able to call out a vehicle description over a police radio. Chapman and Farrelly were quickly located and taken into custody, their vehicle impounded. Lopez’s vehicle had been stopped at the scene.

Numerous drugs and paraphernalia were found in Lopez’s vehicle. He and two other people in the car — 47-year-old Robert Brennan Jr. and 28-year-old Alisha Yuhas — were arrested.

Chapman was charged with possession of heroin and paraphernalia, conspiracy to commit eluding resulting in bodily injury to an officer, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault to an officer, tampering with evidence, obstructing the administration of law, and conspiracy to commit assault by auto.

Jill Farrelly was charged with possession of heroin and paraphernalia, eluding resulting in bodily injury to the officer, aggravated assault to an officer, tampering with evidence, obstructing the administration of law, assault by auto and multiple motor vehicle violations.

Robert Brennan Jr. was charged with possession of heroin, crack, hypodermic needles and paraphernalia.

Edwardo Lopez was charged with possession of heroin and paraphernalia and motor vehicle violations.

Alisha Yuhas was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

All five subjects were taken into Ocean County Jail.

The detective who got dragged by Farrelly and Chapman suffered deep contusions to his back, along with some bumps and scrapes. He was treated at a local hospital and released. He has not returned to work at this time.